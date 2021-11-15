Aditya Chopra to pump Rs. 500cr into YRF's OTT venture?

Aditya Chopra is set to invest a whopping Rs. 500 crore for YRF's OTT arm

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Chopra is reportedly planning on investing a stunning Rs. 500 crore for a new digital platform under his Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. The 50-year-old, known for directing hits such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mohabbatein, aims to raise "the bar of digital content production in India" with this new OTT platform, which will be called YRF Entertainment.

'This could be the moment that reshapes OTT space forever'

"Aditya Chopra wants to contribute towards raising the bar of digital content production in India. He wants to match global standards of vision and storytelling with stories that are rooted in India. These scripts are being homegrown in YRF as we speak," said a source close to the development. "This could be the moment that reshapes the OTT space forever," they further mentioned.

Several projects are already lined up for YRF's OTT venture

Chopra and his studio have been working on the OTT venture for two years, said the source, adding YRF has big plans. Some reports also suggest that several projects have been lined up already. "When YRF decides to start something new, it does so at a scale that is unmatched," they said, highlighting, "He has earmarked Rs. 500 crore to start his new venture."

'YRF has always backed raw, new talent,' said source

Apart from backing innovative content, the noted studio will also support relatively newcomers in these projects. "YRF has always backed raw, new talent and really original and exciting scripts. Imagine what this move does to the talent and content that exists in India today! A massive studio... looking to nurture the OTT landscape in India is a true milestone moment," the source concluded.

What are Chopra's current and upcoming Bollywood projects?

Currently, Chopra is backing Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan, shooting of which is still on. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor's next, titled Shamshera, is also another Yash Raj Films production he is busy with. His other production ventures include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Salman Khan's much-anticipated Tiger 3, which hits theaters next year.