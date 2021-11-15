'Hauli Hauli' review: This single starring Zareen Khan is heart-touching

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 09:00 pm

The Zareen Khan and Prince Narula starrer single 'Hauli Hauli' is high on emotions

After releasing Naa Dooja Koi starring Rakul Preet Singh, singer Jyotica Tangri is back with another single. Titled Hauli Hauli, the track is picturized on Zareen Khan and Prince Narula. The Punjabi number released online is getting a good response from the audience. It has already crossed two million views. You can watch it on Zee Music Company's official YouTube Channel. Here's our review.

The song

The emotional high pitch is the USP of the song

Crooned by Tangri and Punit Sharma, the song has a range of high and low pitches. The female singer's voice highly complements the song. Most of us will be able to empathize with this composition of Vivek Kar. The beautiful words by Arina depict the deep meaning of love. The guitar in the background also adds to the charm of this emotional track.

Video

Khan and Narula's chemistry speaks volumes in this song

The 3:41-minute-long clip begins at an engagement ceremony of Khan. Narula, who is also present at the event, wishes Khan the best for her new beginnings with pain in his eyes. However, the flashback reveals the love story connecting them. The chemistry between the two actors makes the song look beautiful. The aesthetic background and soothing colors add to the beauty of the track.

Observation

Track might remind you of 'Bhool Ja Jo Hua Use'

Do you remember Bhool Ja Jo Hua Use from the year 2000? The number crooned by Shaan was from the album Tanha Dil. Hauli Hauli might remind you of that song, which was also high on emotions. The pain in Shaan's voice highlighted the fact of moving on in life after separation. Similarly, this song deals with post-break-up emotions between two people.

Conslusion

The audio and video appear to be in sync

Verdict: Both the song and video get 3.5 stars out of 5. Tangri also sang Nakhre, released earlier in August, which was also well received. Her other track Pallo Latke from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda was also a hit. Slowly, the artist is making her way to join the mainstream playback singers of Bollywood.