Who all did Kylie Jenner date before Timothee Chalamet

From Travis Scott to Timothee Chalamet, take a look at Kylie Jenner's dating history

The 25-year-old self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner is no stranger to the spotlight, whether it's for her fashion or her reality TV show—Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Recently, Jenner captured headlines when reports swirled that she was romantically involved with Dune actor Timothée Chalamet. Let's take a trip down memory lane and see who Jenner dated before the entry of heartthrob Chalamet in her life.

Tyga

The reality TV star's first major public relationship was with rapper Tyga when she was only 17 years old. Meanwhile, the rapper was around seven years her senior. Due to their significant age disparity, their high-profile relationship faced a lot of scrutiny and backlash from fans. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for three years, however, they eventually broke up in April 2017.

Travis Scott

After ending her relationship with Tyga, she sparked romance rumors with rapper Travis Scott, when they were spotted hand-in-hand at the Coachella. By September 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner was pregnant with her first child. However, the socialite never confirmed the rumors and kept the news under tight wraps. It was only in 2018, that the couple announced the birth of their daughter—Stormi Webster.

Jenner-Scott opened up about their relationship in 2019

Post-baby, the couple made an appearance at the 2018 Met Gala and subsequently, opened up about their relationship in 2019. But, in October 2019, they called it quits, and they got together after a brief time in the summer of 2021. In 2022, the couple welcomed baby number two, a son, who they initially called Wolf. In January, the duo parted ways, yet again.

Drake

Apart from the aforementioned relationships, she dated actor-musician Jaden Smith, Australian singer Cody Simpson, and rapper PartyNextDoor in her teenage years. Meanwhile, in 2019, Jenner was briefly linked to rapper-singer Drake. PEOPLE reported, "The pair had been "flirting and hanging out" since Jenner's split with Scott." Jenner attended the rapper's 33rd birthday party and his Halloween party, leading to rumors that they were dating.