Who was Jacklyn Zeman? 'General Hospital' star dies at 70

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 11, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Jacklyn Zeman played nurse Bobbie Spencer on 'General Hospital'

Actor Jacklyn Zeman, best known for the American TV series General Hospital, passed away on Wednesday. She died a couple of months after turning 70 years old on March 6. The news of her sudden passing away has left the General Hospital fans in a state of shock. Her co-stars and former crew members from the series also paid tributes.

Who was Zeman?

An American TV actor, Zeman grew to popularity for essaying nurse Bobbie Spencer in the series General Hospital. She joined the show in the year 1977, winning five Daytime Emmy Nominations, of which four were only for General Hospital. She was seen in more than 800 episodes of the show. Zeman was also nominated for playing Sonia Madison in The Bay.

Frank Valentini confirmed the late actor's death

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the executive producer for General Hospital, Frank Valentini confirmed the passing away of Zeman. Sharing an image of the late actor, Valentini wrote on the microblogging site, "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Showmakers issued statement on her death

After Valentini's tweet, General Hospital and the channel ABC Entertainment also put out their statement on Zeman's unfortunate passing. "She originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit," they wrote in their statement.

Everything to know about Zeman

The 70-year-old star was born in New Jersey where she studied ballet. Later, she went to New York University on a scholarship at the age of 15. However, she decided to switch from dancing to acting and bagged The Edge of Night as her first project. She was also seen in One Life To Live, Sledge Hammer!, The New Mike Hammer, and Chicago Hope.