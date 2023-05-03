Entertainment

5 longest-running American TV shows that are still on air

The influx of streaming services has changed the way we consume content. Interestingly, it couldn't change viewers' relationship and fascination with television, which has been a staple in American homes for over seven decades. Some of the shows have stood the test of time and become the longest-running American TV shows of all time. Here's a list of shows that are still going strong.

'General Hospital' (1963-present)

Did you know daytime soap opera, General Hospital won a Guinness World Record for being the longest-running TV soap in production? Debuted in 1963, the show has been on the air for over 60 seasons now and it is also the third-longest-running TV soap ever. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, the show became popular for its romantic entanglements and medical drama.

'Doctor Who' (1963-1989, 1996, 2005-present)

Doctor Who debuted on BBC in 1963 and has been on the air, with some gaps, ever since. With more than a five-decade-long illustrious run, the show became a staple of British culture, spanning generations of viewers. The sci-fi series follows the adventures of a Time Lord known only as "The Doctor," who travels through time. Its 2005 revival made the series more popular.

'The Young and the Restless' (1973-present)

Beginning its long TV tenure in 1973, The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running shows spanning over 50 seasons. It belongs to the same world as another longest-running soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. The show is still a significant part of American television and follows the lives and dramas of families in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin.

'The Simpsons' (1989-present)

Running for over 30 years now, this animated family sitcom has entertained multiple generations and given them a reason to laugh. The Simpsons originally began as a series of short sketches in 1987, before entering syndication as a full-fledged show in 1989. Known for its sharp social commentary and iconic characters, the series became the longest-running TV show in the world of animation.

'Law & Order: SUV' (1999-present)

A spin-off of the original series, Law & Order: SVU (Special Victims Unit) is among the longest-running show, with over 500 plus episodes. In this course of time, the cast has changed drastically, but two members who have been associated with the show from the beginning are Mariska Hargitay (Detective Benson) and Ice-T as Detective Odafin. The show is known for its ripped-from-the-headlines storytelling.