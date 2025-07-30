When, where to watch Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' on OTT?
What's the story
Vishnu Manchu's ambitious project, Kannappa, is reportedly eyeing an OTT release in the month of August. The film, which was released on June 20, 2025, to positive reviews, was directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and also starred Mohan Babu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. According to a report by OTTplay, the film's digital premiere is set for the second week of August 2025.
Theatrical release
Manchu had promised 10-week theatrical wait for OTT release
Earlier, during the film's promotional campaign, Manchu had committed to a 10-week theatrical run before it hit OTT platforms. Going by that logic, it should arrive by August end. But, due to its lukewarm box office collection, this date can be advanced. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding Kannappa's digital premiere. The film has reportedly recovered a significant portion of its budget through the anticipated OTT deal.
Film success
Film has reportedly crossed ₹50cr mark at box office
Kannappa, which was made on a grand scale, has reportedly been an overall success. The film features cameos by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal. It has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the box office so far, which has been below expectations. Manchu's performance in the film's climax, especially his scenes of worshiping Lord Shiva, has been widely praised by audiences and critics alike.