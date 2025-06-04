Prabhas reduces pay for new film after 'Adipurush' setback
What's the story
Prabhas, the Telugu superstar, is reportedly taking a pay cut for his upcoming film The Raja Saab.
The actor, who usually charges ₹150cr per film, has reduced his fee to ₹100cr for this Maruthi directorial, reported Siasat.
This decision comes after the lackluster performance of his previous film, Adipurush, produced by People Media Factory—the same studio backing The Raja Saab.
Release postponement
'The Raja Saab' was delayed by 8 months
The Raja Saab was originally scheduled for an April 10 release but was postponed due to unfinished VFX work in the post-production stage. After an eight-month delay, it is now set to hit theaters on December 5.
It faced multiple production challenges, including financial issues that caused shooting to be paused for several months. Some scenes also had to be re-shot because of these problems.
The film marks Prabhas's first foray into the horror-comedy genre.
Film details
Plot details and other projects
The Raja Saab revolves around a man who dreams of owning an ancestral property to make money. However, he soon discovers the hidden secrets of the place, which suggest that it holds much more than what meets the eye.
Apart from this film, Prabhas is also busy with other projects like Fauji and Spirit. He will be seen in a special extended cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.
It stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in key roles.