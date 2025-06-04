The Raja Saab was originally scheduled for an April 10 release but was postponed due to unfinished VFX work in the post-production stage. After an eight-month delay, it is now set to hit theaters on December 5.

It faced multiple production challenges, including financial issues that caused shooting to be paused for several months. Some scenes also had to be re-shot because of these problems.

The film marks Prabhas's first foray into the horror-comedy genre.