What's the story

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is set to expand with the upcoming action thriller Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence.

Helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film is creating a buzz as the fourth official installment of the LCU.

On Wednesday, it was announced on social media that Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly will be joining this universe as its next major antagonist.