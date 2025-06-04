Nivin Pauly to play the 'baddie' in 'Benz'
What's the story
The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is set to expand with the upcoming action thriller Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence.
Helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film is creating a buzz as the fourth official installment of the LCU.
On Wednesday, it was announced on social media that Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly will be joining this universe as its next major antagonist.
Teaser details
'Meet Walter, our very own certified baddie'
The official handle of G Squad— the creative team behind Benz— shared a teaser video for Pauly's character, Walter.
"Meet #Walter, Our very own certified Baddie AKA @nivinofficial," read the explosive caption.
This came after Tuesday's cryptic update teasing the reveal of the film's antagonist. The post read, "You are 'N'ot Ready for this. That's it. That's the clue. #BenzCastReveal Tomorrow."
Twitter Post
Check out the clip here
Meet #Walter, Our very own certified Baddie AKA @nivinofficial 💥— GSquad (@GSquadOffl) June 4, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/gwvlmEZY89#BenzCastReveal 🔥@offl_Lawrence @GSquadOffl @PassionStudios_ @TheRoute @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss @Sudhans2017 @bakkiyaraj_k @SaiAbhyankkar @gouthamgdop @philoedit @jacki_art pic.twitter.com/ns1MWSCg8k
Fan theories
Fans were already guessing Pauly was going to be cast
Fans were quick to notice a hint in the teaser, interpreting the emphasis on the letter "N" as a nod to Pauly.
Apart from Lawrence, Benz also stars Samyuktha in the lead role.
Adding to the buzz, viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar joins as music director in his film debut.
With Kanagaraj also co-producing the project, Benz is expected to be a stylish, intense entry in the LCU.