Honey Trehan, the director of Punjab '95, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for 127 cuts to the film.

These include changing protagonist Jaswant Singh Khalra's name, altering references to the Punjab Police, and removing any visuals of the Indian flag, among others.

During a conversation with the media after a private screening of Punjab'95 at Cannes 2025, the director expressed his frustration over these demands, saying, "What is left then?"