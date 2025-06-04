Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' director reveals CBFC demanded 127 cuts
What's the story
Honey Trehan, the director of Punjab '95, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has revealed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for 127 cuts to the film.
These include changing protagonist Jaswant Singh Khalra's name, altering references to the Punjab Police, and removing any visuals of the Indian flag, among others.
During a conversation with the media after a private screening of Punjab'95 at Cannes 2025, the director expressed his frustration over these demands, saying, "What is left then?"
Director's dilemma
Initial demand was for 21 cuts
As per The Indian Express, he revealed to the media that the initial demand was for 21 cuts, which he reluctantly agreed to.
"Shuru shuru mein maine mann maar ke 21 cuts kare, socha chalo picture nahi atkey (In the beginning, reluctantly, I made 21 cuts, thinking the film shouldn't be stuck)," he said.
However, as more demands came in, including changing Khalra's name and removing visuals of the Indian flag and gurbani sounds, Trehan has grown increasingly frustrated.
Director's inquiry
Trehan in the dark about reasons behind cuts
Trehan has been left in the dark about why these cuts are necessary.
He said, "What I don't understand is the reason behind these cuts. No reasons have been given formally."
"I am willing to cut anything if it is a directive from a court as I am a law-abiding Indian citizen, but I am not being allowed to fight in court."
Withdrawal
Producers have decided to withdraw from the film
In a surprising turn of events, Trehan and the producers have decided to withdraw from Punjab '95.
He told the media, "'But this is not my film, and I'm withdrawing my name from it. So is Diljit."
He added, he felt "demotivated" and betrayed.
The film, which also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Onhyian among others, has been stuck in limbo since its planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023.