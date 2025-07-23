Manchester Test: Rishabh Pant goes off field, suffers foot injury

In another blow to Team India, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered an on-field injury on Day 1 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. A searing yorker from Chris Woakes hit Pant on his right boot, when the latter was batting at 37*. While England appealed for LBW, Pant received medical attention. He was eventually taken off by a mini-car.

Injury Here's what happened Woakes, in the 68th over, bowled a precise yorker to Pant, who attempted a rash reverse sweep. While the ball hit his right foot, England's LBW appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire. They took a review but to no avail. Pant was reeling in pain with swelling on his right foot. He could not stand on his own.

Match How the match has progressed Before coping the blow, Pant was batting with his usual flair at Old Trafford. Along with Sai Sudharsan, he took India past 210, after India lost three wickets in the second session. India were down to 140/3 at one stage. Earlier, openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 94 runs, with England electing field. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat following Pant's injury.

Milestone Pant becomes first visiting wicket-keeper with this record Earlier, Pant unlocked another achievement in Test cricket. He became only the sixth Indian with 1,000 runs in England in the format. According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant is the first visiting player to complete 1,000 Test runs on England soil as a designated wicket-keeper. No other visiting wicket-keeper has more than 800 runs in this regard. The ongoing series has once again seen Pant's brilliance.