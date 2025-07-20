Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Anshul Kamboj joins Team India as Arshdeep's cover

Uncapped Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been drafted into India 's Test squad for the remaining matches of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 24-year-old has been called up as a cover for Arshdeep Singh , who suffered a deep cut on his bowling hand during practice. Arshdeep's potential debut is now uncertain due to his injury.

Injury update Arshdeep's injury required stitches; Kamboj to join squad Arshdeep sustained a deep cut on his bowling hand while trying to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan during India's practice session on Thursday. The injury required stitches, and he is expected to take at least 10 days for complete recovery. Meanwhile, Kamboj has left for Manchester and will join the squad for the remaining two Test matches as Arshdeep's replacement.

Rising star Kamboj has taken 79 wickets in FC cricket Kamboj has been making waves in the cricketing world with his impressive performances. He was part of the India A side that played two three-day games last month, taking five wickets. The 24-year-old has taken 79 wickets in 24 First-Class matches at 22.88. He was also instrumental in helping Haryana win the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2023.

Career highlights Kamboj has played 11 matches in IPL Kamboj has also made a mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad last season, playing three matches. This season, he played for Chennai Super Kings. After sitting out for most of the season, he took eight wickets in as many matches with an impressive economy rate of 8.00.