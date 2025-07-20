Page Loader
India vs Pakistan WCL match called off: Here's why
The decision comes after several Indian players withdrew from the fixture (Image source: X/@BCCI)

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 20, 2025
10:31 am
What's the story

The highly anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) has been called off. The decision comes after several Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, withdrew from the fixture. The withdrawals were reportedly influenced by the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. The game was scheduled to take place on July 20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Apology issued

Apology from WCL

The WCL has apologized for the emotional distress caused by their decision to schedule an India-Pakistan game. They explained that the match was announced after a recent friendly volleyball encounter between the two nations, with hopes of creating "happy memories" for fans. However, they admitted that this decision unintentionally hurt sentiments and caused discomfort to several Indian legends.

Player withdrawals

Shikhar Dhawan confirms withdrawal

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan confirmed his withdrawal from the match on May 11. He shared an email he had sent to tournament organizers, stating his decision was based on the current geopolitical situation. "I stand by the decision I took on May 11. My country is everything for me and nothing is bigger than the country," Dhawan said in his post.

Sponsorship fallout

Sponsors also pulled out

The WCL also faced strong opposition from its sponsors. EaseMyTrip, a sponsor of the event, issued a statement saying it would not associate with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan. "Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement, EaseMyTrip will not associate with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan," the travel-tech portal said.