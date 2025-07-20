Jake Fraser-McGurk named in Australia's XI for 1st WI T20I

Australia 's all-rounder Matt Short has been ruled out of the first T20I against West Indies due to a minor side strain. The injury was sustained during training, and he has returned home for recovery. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was a late addition to the squad after Spencer Johnson's withdrawal, will now open the batting in Short's absence. The Aussies confirmed the XI on the eve of the game in Kingston on July 21 as per Indian Standard Time.

Debut announcement Mitch Owen to make his international debut Mitch Owen will make his international debut in the middle order as originally planned. Tim David (hamstring) has also been rested for the first game, with Cooper Connolly set to bat at number seven. Fraser-McGurk gets a major opportunity to revive his international career after being added to the squad. While Josh Inglis has been slotted at number three, prominent names Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell will assist Owen in the middle order.

Career update Fraser-McGurk averages 25.66 in T20Is Fraser-McGurk had a stellar outing last summer with a record-breaking 29-ball List A century. However, he has only managed to score 113 runs from seven T20Is so far. His Major League Cricket (MLC) stint was also a mixed bag as he scored 275 runs in his 11 matches at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 169.75.

Return timeline Short expected to return for SA series Short is expected to make a comeback for Australia's home white-ball series against South Africa starting August 10. His injury, along with the absence of Test stars Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, and Josh Hazlewood (rested after Test series win), opens doors for fringe players ahead of next year's T20 World Cup. Notably, the likes of Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, and Nathan Ellis will form the pace attack in Kingston, with Adam Zampa being the lone specialist spinner.

Captain's statement Australian side has dual focus, says Mitch Marsh Captain Mitch Marsh, who will open alongside Fraser-McGurk, stressed on the dual focus of winning and developing players. "First and foremost, it's always 'we're representing Australia, we're here to win the series' and culturally, that's how we want to go about it," he said in a statement released by Cricket Australia. The revamped Australian side will face its first challenge on July 20 with five matches in nine days across Jamaica and St Kitts.