How has Ollie Pope fared at Old Trafford (Tests)? Stats
What's the story
England batter Ollie Pope will be hoping to come good against Team India in the upcoming 4th Test match to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pope has blown hot and cold for England in the ongoing 5-match Test series. England lead India 2-1 and the visitors will be aiming to bounce back in Manchester. Here we decode further key details and stats.
Information
Pope averages 30.57 in Tests at Old Trafford
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns a tally of 214 runs from 5 Tests (8 innings) at Old Trafford, Manchester. He averages 30.57 with the help of two fifties. Notably, 91 reads his best score here.
Series
Pope's performance in the ongoing series
In the first Test at Headingley, Brook scored 106 and 8 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 0 and 24 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Pope managed 44 and 4 runs respectively.
Stats
Pope is closing in on 3,500 Test runs
In 59 Test matches, Pope owns 3,487 runs for England at 35.22 with the help of 9 tons and 15 fifties. In 31 home matches, the middle order batter has bagged 1,974 runs at 39.48 (100s: 6, 50s: 8). Versus India in Tests, Pope has amassed 801 runs at 25.83 from 16 matches. He has bagged two tons and a fifty.