How has Ollie Pope fared at Old Trafford (Tests)? Stats

England batter Ollie Pope will be hoping to come good against Team India in the upcoming 4th Test match to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pope has blown hot and cold for England in the ongoing 5-match Test series. England lead India 2-1 and the visitors will be aiming to bounce back in Manchester. Here we decode further key details and stats.

Information Pope averages 30.57 in Tests at Old Trafford As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns a tally of 214 runs from 5 Tests (8 innings) at Old Trafford, Manchester. He averages 30.57 with the help of two fifties. Notably, 91 reads his best score here.

Series Pope's performance in the ongoing series In the first Test at Headingley, Brook scored 106 and 8 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 0 and 24 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Pope managed 44 and 4 runs respectively.