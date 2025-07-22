Joe Root set to become third-highest run-getter in Tests: Details 

Former England captain Joe Root is on the verge of breaking a major Test cricket record held by legendary players Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid. Since stepping down from captaincy, the 34-year-old has been in phenomenal form in the longest format of the game. He only needs another 31 runs to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test history. Root can accomplish this milestone in the upcoming fourth Test against India, starting on July 23 in Manchester.

Record chase Root set to surpass Kallis, Dravid Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with a whopping 15,921 runs, followed by Ricky Ponting at 13,378 runs. Kallis and Dravid are third and fourth on the list with 13,289 and 13,288 runs respectively. Root currently has 13,259 runs to his name in Test cricket. He can easily surpass Kallis and Dravid in the upcoming Test. Root has the fifth-most tons in the format (37) as his Test average across 156 games is 50.80.

Next target Root could also go past Ponting By the end of the ongoing five-Test series, Root could also go past Ponting and become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history. He needs just 119 runs to achieve this milestone, which is easily doable for a player of his caliber. However, catching up with Tendulkar's record will take time and consistency over the next few years.