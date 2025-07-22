Pawan Kalyan explains returning to movie promotions with 'Hari Hara...'

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan recently addressed the media at a rare press conference in Hyderabad to promote his upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) . The veteran actor, known for not promoting his films, clarified that his silence wasn't due to "arrogance." He explained, "It feels a little odd to talk without a podium. I can't remember the last time I promoted a film with the press."

Career path 'I just don't know what to say...' Kalyan stated, " I feel shy about beating my own drum and talking about my films. It's not out of arrogance, I just don't know what to say." "But I decided to speak about this film today for (producer) A.M. Rathnam garu." He added, "When I began my career, I was called unsellable. Magazines wouldn't even publish my photos." "So, I got used to not taking part in publicity for my films."

Industry insight 'I'm here to state I have not abandoned my film' Kalyan candidly admitted that while he may be a well-known political figure, he doesn't compare to his industry colleagues. "If a film is good, you don't need to talk about it. If it's bad, you don't need to do it anyway." He said, "I have not been competitive in cinema. But it is cinema that gave me food, made me what I am." "So I am here to state that I have not abandoned my film."