OTT: Suriya-Bobby Deol's 'Kanguva' to premiere on Prime Video
The much-awaited fantasy-action film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in lead roles, will be making its digital debut soon. The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday that the film will be available for streaming from Sunday (December 8). The announcement was made through an Instagram post that read: "A tale as old as time & a LEGACY that lives on. KANGUVA arrives to settle it all."
'Kanguva': A blend of action, fantasy, and gripping storyline
Directed by Siva and produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja's Studio Green along with UV Creations, Kanguva is a one-of-a-kind mix of breathtaking visuals, high-octane fighting sequences, emotional depth, and unexpected twists. The film traces the journey of Francis (Suriya), a fearless bounty hunter who shares a cosmic bond with Zeta, a lost child. It goes back over 1,000 years to his past life as Kanguva in 1070 AD.
'Kanguva' explores themes of past lives and cosmic connections
In Kanguva, Francis starts having vivid flashbacks of his past life as Kanguva, the son of a chieftain of one of the five islands near the southern Indian subcontinent. In these memories, he defends his people against Roman soldiers and feuding neighbors. As he tries to make sense of these memories, he must fight to protect both Zeta and himself from impending danger.
Take a look at the announcement post here
'Kanguva' promises immersive cinematic journey with powerful performances
Kanguva features Suriya in dual avatars as Francis and Kanguva, both of which are sure to leave you spellbound with their power-packed performances. Deol stars as the menacing antagonist Udhiran, making the film even more interesting. The film is bound to take audiences on an immersive cinematic journey, with a gripping storyline and brilliant performances by its cast. Catch the film on Prime Video on December 8.