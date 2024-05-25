Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' strikes gold with ₹50cr North America rights

By Tanvi Gupta 04:58 pm May 25, 202404:58 pm

What's the story The upcoming science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has secured a reported ₹50cr from the sale of its North American distribution rights. The rights have been acquired by Prathyangira Cinemas and AA Creations jointly, per Sacnilk. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the star-studded film is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. It is scheduled to hit screens on June 27 in multiple languages.

Prathyangira Cinemas's association with Prabhas

The distributors reportedly paid a sum of ₹50cr on a refundable advance basis, marking a significant deal for an Indian movie. It's worth noting that Prathyangira Cinemas previously successfully distributed the Prabhas starrer Salaar, and they plan to employ the same strategy for the forthcoming film. Bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is mounted on a reported budget of ₹600cr (US$75M), making it the most expensive Indian film ever.

Director Ashwin shared insights on 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Earlier, director Ashwin shed light on the title of the film, stating, "Kalki is the final avatar of Vishnu. Despite being set in the future, the film has a connection to the past that will be revealed in the film." He also discussed the unique action and weapons used in Kalki 2898AD, revealing "We built the weapons from scratch instead of renting an available gun prop...We also did a lot of VFX to help them come to life."

Meanwhile, recently makers shared glimpses of the AI-powered car Bujji

On Thursday, the makers sent fans into a frenzy by unveiling a new teaser featuring Prabhas as Bhairava and his AI-powered car, Bujji. The one-minute teaser kicks off with Bujji briefing Bhairava about their upcoming mission's challenges. The interaction between Prabhas and Bujji is reminiscent of Tony Stark and JARVIS from Iron Man, marked by witty exchanges and sarcastic comebacks. Interestingly, the character of Bujji is voiced by Keerthy Suresh.

Plot, cast: Here's more about the film

Kalki 2898 AD is a movie said to be inspired by Hindu mythology and features Prabhas in a futuristic title role. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Padukone (in her Telugu debut), and Disha Patani, among others. It was earlier supposed to release on May 9 but was pushed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.