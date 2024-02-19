'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' registers decent fourth weekend in India

By Aikantik Bag 10:53 am Feb 19, 202410:53 am

What's the story Bollywood as a film industry went through a tumultuous phase post-COVID-19 and it finally re-gained momentum in 2023. After producing a plethora of commercial gems, the year 2024 started with Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The highly anticipated actioner opened up to raving numbers and is currently inching closer to the Rs. 350 crore mark globally. The movie experienced a surprisingly good fourth weekend in India.

Next Article

Box office

Aiming for newer box office records

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the aerial actioner earned Rs. 2.1 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 206.3 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The star-studded cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post