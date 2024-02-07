'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' seeks stability

Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Telugu films are known for their distinct content and unconventional storytelling. In recent years, the industry has flourished and made a pan-India presence. Their recent offering Ambajipeta Marriage Band experienced a decent opening at the box office and has been struggling for momentum on weekdays. The movie needs a commercial boost to sustain on the commercial front domestically.

Inching closer to the Rs. 6 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Dushyanth Katikaneni directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.75 crore in India. The movie received a lukewarm response from critics and viewers in the domestic market. The cast includes Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Sharanya Pradeep, Vinay Mahadev, Nithin Prasanna, Gayathri Bhargavi, and Goparaju Ramana, among others.

