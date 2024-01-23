Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' fails second Monday test

Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' fails second Monday test

Sriram Raghavan is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood and his recent directorial Merry Christmas has turned out to be another gem on celluloid. The film garnered rave reviews from critics and received lukewarm responses from viewers. However, it has failed to gather momentum like it did for Andhadhun. Now, the thriller is struggling at the box office.

Crucial week ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif-headlined film earned Rs. 23 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.7 crore in India. The movie has failed the second Monday test and is seeking stability on weekdays. Given Fighter's release this week, this film has a crucial week ahead. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

