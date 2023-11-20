Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' experiences an underwhelming second weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' experiences an underwhelming second weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:18 am Nov 20, 202309:18 am

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is one of the most commercially viable actors in India and the actor is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3. The action thriller has surpassed the Rs. 350 crore mark globally. However, the film has not performed up to expectations owing to mixed reviews from critics. Let's see how it performed on the second weekend.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 10.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 229.65 crore in India. The film saw a dip in collection due to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. The movie marks the fifth project of the YRF Spy Universe.

3/3

Twitter Post