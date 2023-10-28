'Tiger 3': Action sequences form 50-60%, says director Maneesh Sharma

By Isha Sharma 06:47 pm Oct 28, 202306:47 pm

'Tiger 3' will release in theaters on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The countdown has begun! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to reprise their roles as Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaini, respectively, in Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial will arrive in theaters all guns blazing on Diwali, i.e., November 12. Speaking about the upcoming actioner, Sharma has now revealed that about 50-60% of the film features "action sequences of great scale."

Sharma has saved best for last

Reacting to the massive anticipation surrounding Tiger 3, per Bollywood Hungama, Sharma said, "We built the teaser and the trailer of Tiger 3 to show how Tiger's story moves forward, but you haven't even seen 1% of what we have in store — we're saving the best for the big screen!" The Tiger franchise comprises Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Key to 'Tiger 3's success might lie in action

Much of Tiger 3's allure comes from the high-octane action sequences featured in the trailer. Sharma teased, "Around 50-60% of [Tiger 3] are action sequences of great scale, and we wanted to just give you a small peek into what you can expect (in the trailer)." "We want that surprise and the euphoria you feel when you're watching something you didn't even expect!"

Film to give opportunity for people to 'gasp and whistle'

Sharma added that the most "exciting sequences" have been reserved for the film and will allow the viewers to "gasp and whistle and scream in the halls." "We want [the audience] to have a Diwali Dhamaaka this year when Tiger 3 comes roaring into cinemas. If we can do that, well, that's what will give the team the most joy!" said the director.

More about 'Tiger 3' and other cast members

Tiger 3 is part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe and will follow the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Emraan Hashmi has joined the drama as the antagonist, while Revathi and Kumud Mishra are also part of the ensemble. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as Pathaan in the big-budget action film.

Trivia: Khan and Kaif have worked in 6 films together

Tiger 3 is Kaif's seventh film with her frequent collaborator Khan. Earlier, they worked together in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Partner (2007), Yuvvraaj (2008), Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat (2019). Barring Yuvvraaj, all these projects have been commercially successful. The duo have also appeared in cameo roles in each other's films, and Khan is known for kickstarting her Bollywood career.