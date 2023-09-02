Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's #Tiger3 new poster unveiled; Diwali release confirmed

Written by Isha Sharma September 02, 2023 | 01:21 pm 2 min read

New 'Tiger 3' poster featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is out

While Salman Khan's fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Tiger 3 on Independence Day, "Bhai" took everyone by surprise by unveiling a surprise on Saturday! Khan and the makers shared a new poster of the upcoming film, confirming its release on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi co-star in this YRF Spy Universe action extravaganza.

Why does this story matter?

Without Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore, there would be no YRF Spy Universe since Ek Tha Tiger kickstarted it in 2012. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, and the universe will now expand with Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan. Moreover, Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a dud, so naturally, fans are awaiting his massy comeback!

Checked out the new poster yet?

Sharing the new poster, Khan wrote, "Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu (sic)." In the poster, the lead pair seems battle-ready with loaded guns in their hands, while two helicopters fly over a seemingly government building in the background. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

SRK to feature in crucial scene in 'Tiger 3'

The Tiger 3 plot is set after the events that transpired in Pathaan, though the exact details are understandably under wraps. Just the way Khan had a cameo in Pathaan, SRK will return the favor in Tiger 3, and per Box Office Worldwide, Pathaan will go to Pakistan to save Tiger from prison. Reportedly, YRF spent Rs. 35 crore on this pivotal scene.

Here's what future of Spy Universe looks like

After Tiger 3, the next film in the YRF Spy Universe will be Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. It'll be released in 2025. Up next is Tiger vs Pathaan that will feature both Khan and SRK and will be directed by Sidharth Anand. Another untitled project starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh is also on the cards.

