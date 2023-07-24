SRK unveils 'Jawan' poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi

July 24, 2023

Jawan is currently one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023. With the humongous success of the prevue, fans are eagerly waiting for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Now, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi. The ace actor is reportedly the antagonist of the action thriller directed by Atlee. Jawan is slated for September 7 release.

In the poster, Sethupathi is seen donning a sunglass and is introduced as "The Dealer of Death." The prevue had only one shot of the actor, hence the curiosity is increasing day by day. The actioner also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

