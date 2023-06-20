Entertainment

Teaser breakdown: 'RRKPK' is Karan Johar's throwback treat; here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 20, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-led 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's teaser was unveiled on Tuesday

​​Karan Johar will make his directorial comeback after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, hinted at a typical Johar-esque movie. Interestingly, it carried striking resemblances to the filmmaker's previous blockbuster hits. Is he serving up his trademark formula once again? Let's break down the familiar elements we've spotted in RRKPK.

'RRKPK' party scene seemed similar to 'Lucky Tu Lucky Me'

Singh in a grand party scene in RRKPK instantly reminded us of the KJo-backed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), transporting us to the song Lucky Tu Lucky Me. Take a moment to pause Varun Dhawan-Bhatt-led song at three minutes and 54 seconds timestamp and then compare it to RRKPK's slow-motion shot of Singh soaring through the air. Seems like some déjà vu, doesn't it?

Have you noticed a 'Student of the Year' (2012) resemblance?

RRKPK promises a quintessential Bollywood romance drama! But wait, did you spot any resemblance between Singh's low-shot angle against the snowy mountains? It's a striking reminder of Johar's Student of the Year, particularly in the song Ishq Wala Love, where Sidharth Malhotra was captured in a similar fashion. From a broader perspective, the grand, picturesque backdrop is reminiscent of Yash Chopra's signature style, too.

Did Johar use the same Durga Pooja set from 'Brahmastra'?

In the teaser, Bhatt shines in larger-than-life frames. However, it's hard to ignore the striking resemblance between a particular scene and a similar shot from Bhatt's 2022 film Brahmastra, produced by Johar. Remember the captivating Durga Pooja scene in Brahmastra, where Ranbir Kapoor first sees Bhatt's character? Now, take a look at the mesmerizing pandal scene in the RRKPK teaser, you'll understand the similarity!

There's a 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' reference in 'RRKPK,' too

Netizens appreciated the mindboggling chemistry between Singh and Bhatt. Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a familiar pose reminiscent of the iconic song Suraj Hua Maddham from Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Upon a closer look, you'll notice Bhatt dons a black saree, Singh is dressed in a black suit and they strike a pose performed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 2001 song.

