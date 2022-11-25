Entertainment

Meet Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' family ahead of its trailer launch

Meet Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' family ahead of its trailer launch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 25, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh will be released on December 23

Fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus family, which is slated for a Christmas 2022 release. Ahead of the film's trailer, its leading actor, Ranveer Singh, on Friday, shared a funky motion poster that introduces the viewers to his Cirkus family. The action-comedy will be released in the theaters on December 23.

'Cirkus' trailer will be out next week

The trailer for Singh's upcoming film will be released next week. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in the caption: "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our Cirkus family." Even though Singh announced that the trailer will be dropped next week, the date for its release was not mentioned. Previously, the film was to release on December 31, 2021.

Singh is to be seen in a double role

Singh will play a double role in the film. The motion poster reveals both the distinctive looks of Singh, promising to double the drama. Along with Singh, quick glimpses of the other cast including Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez are also shown. Going by the ensemble which also includes Johnny Lever and Varun Sharma, Cirkus seems to run high on action, entertainment, and comedy.

Cast and crew of 'Cirkus'

Apart from Singh, Fernandez, Hegde, Lever, and Sharma, the film will also star actors Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The cast selection for Cirkus shows that director Rohit Shetty has picked his team of supporting actors from his Golmaal franchise. All these actors will have important roles to play in the film.

Film's shoot was wrapped up recently

Days before the release of its first motion poster, Shetty and Singh announced the wrap of the film's shooting schedule. In an Instagram post dated November 16, Singh wrote, "Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! (Shoot over, planning for promotions begin)." They shared a picture featuring the director-actor duo along with Sharma who was sitting beside the Simmba actor.

This is what Singh had posted

A post shared by on