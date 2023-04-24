SRK features in Aryan Khan's D'Yavol streetwear ad, posts teaser
Aryan Khan is one of the most followed star kids of Bollywood. He launched his lifestyle D'Yavol with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva in December 2022. The trio revealed that they plan to launch a range of products including fashion and now the brand has announced their streetwear featuring Khan's dad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming advertisement will be launched on Tuesday.
Other products of the brand
The teaser shows Khan Sr. striking off the word timeless on a blackboard and a glimpse of his face is shown. Fans are excited about the launch of the apparel collection. Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram, "X marks the spot. 24 hours to go. Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content." The brand also launched a premium beverage in partnership with AB InBev India.