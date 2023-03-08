Lifestyle

Women's Day special: 5 Indian women who broke gender barriers

Written by Sneha Das Mar 08, 2023, 09:38 am 2 min read

These powerful women were the firsts in their fields

International Women's Day is the time to celebrate and honor the achievements of women in social, cultural, economic, and political fields. From excelling in the hospitality and political industry to ruling an entire nation, there is nothing a woman cannot do. Several Indian women have broken gender barriers and achieved firsts in their respective fields. Know about such five inspiring women here.

Bachendri Pal

Bachendri Pal is an Indian mountaineer who was the first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain in 1984. She had also served as an instructor at the National Adventure Foundation. In 2019, the Government of India honored her with Padma Bhushan. National Book Trust, Delhi published her autobiography titled Everest-My Journey to the Top in 2021.

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi broke all patriarchal barriers when she became India's first and to date the only female prime minister. A central figure in the Indian National Congress, Gandhi was also the second longest-serving Indian prime minister after her father Jawaharlal Nehru. Even though Gandhi was not successful to bring about reforms in India, she helped the country become a self-sufficient nation.

Kiran Bedi

Dr. Kiran Bedi was India's first female to join the officer ranks of the Indian Police Service in 1972. The highest-ranking police officer also served as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from May 28, 2016, to February 16, 2021. In 2003, Bedi became the first woman to be appointed as the United Nations Police Advisor. She has also established two non-governmental organizations.

Reita Faria

Indian physician and former model Reita Faria Powell is the first Asian woman to win the Miss World 1966 pageant. Born in Bombay, 23-year-old Faria is the first Miss World winner who is also a qualified physician. She was also the first Indian to walk the ramp in a swimsuit. Faria's medical background made her stand out from other contestants in the pageant.

Kalpana Chawla

When we are talking about women breaking barriers and reaching great heights, how can we not mention Kalpana Chawla on the list? An Indian-born American citizen, Chawla was an astronaut and aerospace engineer who was the first Indian-origin woman to go to space. Her first space mission was in 1997. However, she met with a fatal accident on her second mission in 2003.