Beauty review: Skinvest Keep Rollin' Under eye mousse

Written by Lahari Basu Mar 08, 2023, 09:15 am 3 min read

The genderfluid formula can be used by both men and women to combat dark circles, fine lines, and puffy under eye

Most people with dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around the eyes struggle to get rid of them using natural and home remedies only to be heavily disappointed. Although by god's grace, I do not have monstrous dark circles, they aren't completely nonexistent. I tried Skinvest's Keep Rollin' under eye mousse to get rid of dark circles, and here's my review of the product.

About Keep Rollin'

The uniqueness of the product lies in the ball roller which ensures you massage the cream around your eyes in a hygienic way. The product is formulated for Indian skin and is suitable for all skin types. It claims to boost collagen, skin elasticity, and firmness. Being a genderfluid formula, both men and women can use it to combat dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness.

What is Keep Rollin' made of?

The under eye mousse consists of chamomile, retinol, peptides, and caffeine among other skin-friendly ingredients. The product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and non-irritant. Bonus point for zero fragrance! Retinol liposomes in the formula smooth out fine lines and ensure your skin is plump and smooth. The peptides boost collagen production to firm up the under-eye skin. Caffeine, alternatively, reduces darkness in the under-eye area.

How to use the Keep Rollin' mousse

The mousse comes inside a cylinder with a push lever and a ball massager. The light consistency of the product allows it to glide over your skin smoothly and blend in no time. Apply a little mousse, blend with your finger, and use the ball massager for five minutes daily before bed. My under-eye area is visibly brighter and I wake up looking fresher.

Price and packaging

The slick packaging of the product ensures no spillage. As mentioned the metal ball massages attached to the tube stands out as the USP of the under eye cream. The tube settles well in your grip, and with one squeeze you get just the right amount of the formula for single use. Containing 15ml of the mousse, the product is available for Rs. 799.

Should you purchase and use Keep Rollin'?

Absolutely! Not only does it feel great on your skin, but also gets absorbed quickly. You can spot a visible difference within a week's use. If your eyes are tired of staring at laptop and smartphone screens all day, this formula will help relax your eye area and help counter cosmetic flaws like puffiness and fine lines. And men can reap its benefits too.