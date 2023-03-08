Lifestyle

Holi: From red to blue, here's what each color means

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 08, 2023, 07:10 am 3 min read

Every year on Holi we witness a vibrant burst of colors that makes our day no less than a beautiful canvas rooted in fun. From red, pink, and orange to yellow, blue, green, and purple, we express our love, emotions, and regards in the most colorful way possible. However, did you know that each of these colors represents something unique?

Red: The color of love, passion, and fertility

As per Hindu mythology, red represents love, passion, purity, and fertility. The color dominates Indian weddings, right from the clothes to marriage rituals, which speaks volumes about its sacrality. Other than that, the color is also a depiction of life and its lifeline i.e. blood, which conveys strong emotions, bravery, protection, and charitability.

Orange: The color of courage and sacrifice

Orange is very special to India since this color is widely used by gurus and yogis, and its saffron shade also features on our national flag. In Hinduism, this color represents the sacral chakra, which means energy center, depicting courage, strength, unity, and sacrifice. It also conveys the message of positivity, cheer, excitement, and warmth, which the festival of Holi is all about.

Yellow: The color of happiness and peace

The color yellow represents sunshine, happiness, peace, and meditation. It also denotes healing since many Hindu gods and goddesses are dressed in garbs featuring this color. Believed to be the color of knowledge and learning, people play with it on Holi to spread the message of joy, friendship, energy, fun, warmth, youthfulness, and playfulness.

Green: The color of nature and new beginnings

Holi is all about victories and new beginnings and the green color is just about that. Representing nature, manifestations, renewal, and rebirth, this color spread the message of a fresh start in a new season and new phases of life full of growth and abundance. Moreover, it is also a symbol of harmony in Hinduism.

Blue: The color of calm and otherworldliness

Blue signifies peace, serenity, calm, determination, and immortality in our culture. Since it is the color of the seas and the sky, it also represents limitless exposure, boundless expressions, immeasurable power, and endless opportunities. Not many may know but this color also represents gods and goddesses as many of them have blue skin, for example, Lord Krishna.

Pink: The color of beauty, youth, and playfulness

Pink represents beauty, child-like innocence, youthful energy, and playfulness, all of which are some of the most important elements of Holi. It carries a very attractive and joyful energy, which is why it is among the most commonly used gulaals. On the other hand, it also conveys softness, motherly love, and empowerment, making it a color depicting many facets.

Purple: The color of magic and mystery

The purple color stands for magic and mystery, along with power, royalty, and wisdom on the festival of Holi. This color represents our crown chakra which is believed to be the bridge of the cosmos. Also depicting creativity and fantasy, purple has light-hearted energy which can be witnessed during the festival of colors in abundance.