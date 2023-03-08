Lifestyle

Women's Day special: 5 essential nutrients every woman needs

Written by Sneha Das Mar 08, 2023, 05:00 am 2 min read

Your food choices during mealtime can majorly impact your future health. Eating nutrient-dense food items will not only reduce the chances of developing digestive disorders but also age-related health issues. However, certain nutrients are a must for women because of their physiological mechanisms like pregnancy and menstruation. Functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder of iThrive talks about five essential nutrients every woman needs.

Magnesium

One of the most essential minerals required by a female body, magnesium helps maintain strong bones, balance hormones, regulate blood pressure, and support a healthy immune system. It also helps reduce symptoms of Premenstrual syndrome(PMS) and boosts your nerve and muscle function. It is highly effective in reducing migraines and pregnancy-related leg cramps while supporting good sleep and dissolving blood clots.

B vitamins (especially B12 and folate)

B vitamins support a lot of essential functions in the body including DNA synthesis, energy production, and healthy brain function. Folate or vitamin B9 is a must for women of childbearing age as it helps prevent birth defects in developing fetuses. Vitamin B12 helps prevent cognitive decline and is great for your nerve health. B vitamins are usually found in eggs, dairy products, etc.

Omega-3

A must for your heart, omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation in the body and prevent the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Omega-3 must be included in your diet during pregnancy as it can help with fetal brain development and reduce the risk of postpartum depression. These healthy fats also take care of your eyes. Omega-3 can be found in fatty fish.

Vitamin D3

Necessary for bone health, vitamin D3 helps the body absorb calcium and boosts your immune function, which prevents the risk of developing harmful diseases like multiple sclerosis and some cancers. You can obtain this nutrient from exposure to sunlight or from foods like egg yolks, yogurt, fatty fish, etc. You can take vitamin D3 with K2 supplements to promote maximum calcium absorption.

Calcium

Women are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis as they age, making sufficient intake of calcium important throughout their lives. Calcium strengthens your bones and teeth and boosts your muscle function and nerve transmission. Calcium supplementation is essential during pregnancy to decrease the risk of developing hypertensive disorders like preterm births. You can obtain calcium from dairy foods or bony fish.