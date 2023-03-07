Lifestyle

Here's how you can celebrate International Women's Day this year

Here's how you can celebrate International Women's Day this year

Written by Sneha Das Mar 07, 2023, 06:16 pm 3 min read

Make your women's day special with these few celebration ideas

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day celebrates the social, cultural, political, and economic achievements of women in society. The day aims at accelerating the equality of women and bringing attention to reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women by men. This year's theme is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. Here's how you can celebrate this special day.

Plan an all-girls trip

Going on an all-girls trip is the best way to celebrate the occasion while focusing on your mental health. Book your tickets, pack your bags, choose a safe destination, and head on to have fun with your girlfriends. Create a wishlist and try all the activities that you have always wanted to try. Goa, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh are some perfect destinations to consider.

Host a movie night to be inspired by women-led movies

You can plan a movie night at home, and call in your girlfriends to make Women's Day more special. Prepare some delicious food and interesting mocktails to set the vibe of the day. You can choose from a lot of female-oriented movies to feel empowered and inspired. Wonder Woman, Erin Brockovich, 9 to 5, and Hidden Figures are some of our suggestions.

Support women-owned businesses

This International Women's Day, purchase products and services from female-owned businesses to empower them and also support overall economic growth. You can buy everyday essentials or special Women's Day presents from these businesses and gift them to your girl gang. Share pictures of the purchased products on social media to make others aware of how they can also buy and support women-led businesses.

Wear a purple outfit on this day

Signifying justice, dignity, strength, and power, purple is the color for International Women's Day. The color originated in 1908 in the UK from the Women's Social and Political Union. You can wear a purple-colored outfit to your workplace and ask your female co-workers to do the same. Take some photos together and share them on your business or work social media page.

Send a note of appreciation to female peers or colleagues

We are all busy in life but sometimes stopping by and making someone's day with positive words can bring a smile to their face. Take some time off work and write a message of gratitude to the other women in your life including your female peers, colleagues, or even family members. Mention how special they are and how they have contributed to your life.