International Women's Day 2023: 5 books ladies should definitely read

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 07, 2023, 05:34 pm 3 min read

These books are no less than a galvanizing wake-up call

Let's celebrate womanhood, one page at a time! International Women's Day is just around the corner and is an occasion to celebrate the many facets and achievements of women around the world. With a theme of #EmbraceEquity this year, the day promotes the idea of a gender-equal world, challenging stereotypes and seeking inclusion. Ladies, you should read these books based on those ideas.

'Nice Girls Don't Get Rich' by Lois P. Frankel

Written by Lois P. Frankel, this book highlights and challenges multiple conventions that prevent a woman from being financially independent. Through her words, the author tackles orthodox opinions and concepts that keep women away from the wealth they deserve for their hard work. The author also shares some tips on how a woman can take charge of her money and control her life.

'The Woman Code' by Sophia A. Nelson

In this fine print, the author, Sophia A. Nelson, urges women to follow a powerful code that can help them lead successful and fulfilling lives. The code talks about every aspect of a woman's life, right from how to live to how to survive the toughest challenges. The author also reveals principles that can help women balance work and family.

'Secrets of Six-Figure Women' by Barbara Stanny

Here's another fantastic book about financial freedom and wealth generation for women. In this book, the author shares seven powerful and effective strategies practiced by rich women. And for this, she did extensive research and interacted with more than 150 ladies whose annual earnings range from $100,000 to $7 million! With a step-by-step framework, the author believes that every woman can be financially sound.

'In the Company of Women' by Grace Bonney

This book is quite similar to the one mentioned above. However, it is going to bring in some new aspects for women to ponder upon. Written by Grace Bonney, this book has the combined experiences of 100 women from different walks of life who made it big. From tattoo artists to architects, women talk about how the world is for them personally and professionally.

'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle

Untamed is a wake-up call for women and the world at large. The book showcases many versions and phases that a woman goes through, right from divorce or forming a new family to wildest instincts and unfiltered truths. It also teaches women the importance of setting boundaries, making peace with their bodies, and finding their voice in life. Check out more such book recommendations.