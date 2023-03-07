Lifestyle

Common tourist mistakes to avoid in Portugal

With its friendly people, rich history, and beautiful landscapes, Portugal is a destination that should not be missed. However, if you want to have a hassle-free experience traveling in this country, you must be considerate of their social etiquette. By following the below-mentioned guidelines, you can show respect for Portuguese culture and make the most of your visit to this beautiful country.

Don't confuse Spanish with the Portuguese language

While many Portuguese speak Spanish, especially in tourist areas, assuming that Portuguese and Spanish are the same language can be culturally insensitive. It's like saying Hindi and Punjabi are the same! Portuguese and Spanish are two distinct languages, despite their similarities. While they share some common vocabulary and grammar, there are significant differences in pronunciation, grammar, and vocabulary. You should never mix them up.

Do not speak ill of their gastronomy

Food is a source of pride for many cultures, and this is especially true in Portugal, where many traditional dishes have been passed down through generations. It is important to recognize that everyone has different tastes and preferences when it comes to food. Saying negative things about Portuguese gastronomy is always an unwelcome move and it shows a lack of respect for their cuisine.

Do not criticize football

Football is a major part of Portuguese culture and identity, and it is deeply ingrained in the country's history and society. Portuguese people are very passionate about football, and Portugal has produced many great football players over the years, including the G.O.A.T. Cristiano Ronaldo. Any criticism of their achievements or contributions to the sport may be seen as an attack on national pride.

Don't overtip the waiters

In Portugal, the price of a meal or service usually includes taxes and service charges, so there is no need to add an additional amount. While tipping is not expected in Portugal, it is still appreciated by the staff. However, it is also important to avoid excessive tipping or tipping in situations where it may be seen as inappropriate or unnecessary.

Don't hop on Tram 28

Although Tram 28 is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Lisbon, it is actually a public transportation that winds its way through the city's narrow streets. Tram 28 also becomes overcrowded with tourists, which can create safety concerns. If you insist so much on taking a ride on a tram, take Tram 15, or the Gloria Tram instead.