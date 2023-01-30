Lifestyle

Flying with your cat? You should totally read this

Jan 30, 2023

Follow these tips while traveling with your cat for a pleasurable experience

If you have pets, you can't really imagine taking a trip without them, as they are part of your family. Vacations seem incomplete without them. Traveling is easier for cat parents since cats are more independent than dogs. You will just need to make some preparations for a pleasurable experience. Here are five tips to follow when traveling with your feline friend.

Make sure to pack all the essentials

Before traveling with your cat on a plane, make a checklist of essential items and pack everything they might need during the journey in case there is an emergency or accident. Remember to carry their leash, collapsible bowl, harness, wipes, water, and food treats. Add an ID tag to their collar and carry a mini litter box, especially when you have a long flight.

Visit a veterinarian before traveling with your cat

Before traveling with your cat and booking their flight tickets, take them to a veterinarian to conduct a nose-to-tail examination. This will help identify if they have any anxiety or health issues and whether they are ready for air travel. Some airlines also require a pet health certificate before allowing your cat on board. So, remember to take one with you while traveling.

Carry a soft-sided travel carrier

Many airlines allow travel carriers for pets. So, make sure to carry a soft-sided travel carrier to give your furry friend some room to move around and feel comfortable and cozy throughout the journey. Make the carrier a happy place by throwing in items like your cat's favorite toy or an old T-shirt. Keep a warm blanket inside as well.

Don't feed your cat in morning, before take-off

Many cats experience nausea and vomiting if they have food before traveling. To avoid that, do not feed your kitty anything in the morning or before the flight to keep their stomach light. However, make sure that they are well-hydrated before the journey. Also, line the travel carrier with an absorbent pad in case they vomit, pee, or poop by accident on the flight.

Prepare your cat for security checks

First, carefully check the pet policies of the airlines. Airlines will conduct a security check on your cat before boarding, which can cause them anxiety. To avoid this, stage rehearsals of a similar security check act at home and give them a treat after each practice session. You can also swaddle them in a blanket so that they don't fidget during the security check.