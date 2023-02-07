Lifestyle

It's the year of Ketu: What it means for you

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 07, 2023, 01:02 pm 2 min read

This is the year of Ketu which represents karmic collections, both good and bad

Ketu is the lord of moksha, sannyasa, and self-realization and is known to make one addicted to their habits. To understand how to make the best of this year, we touched base with Dr. Madhu Kotiya, a renowned spiritual and psychic mentor. "One should focus on doing good karma, inculcate good habits and stay away from any form of harmful addiction," says Dr. Kotiya.

Control your addictions

Beware of the four Cs of addiction, which are compulsion, cravings, consequence, and control. Dr. Kotiya says, "Don't let your indulgence become habit and habit turn into an addiction. Stay away from overindulgence and maintain balance and harmony." To do so, Dr. Kotiya advises, you must practice self-control and be in the right company, and don't fall prey to any amount of temptations.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is simply the art of being aware of oneself and our surroundings. Since Ketu is the lord of self-realization, make the best of this year by practicing mindfulness. "Be fully present and be aware of yourself and your surroundings. Live in the moment and do not overreact or get overwhelmed by the situation around you," advises the psychic mentor.

Do good deeds

The more you do good deeds, the more you help others. And the more you help others, the more you prompt them to pass on the good deeds to others. Dr. Kotiya says, "Though it needs to be done always, however, this year being ruled by Ketu, will bring instant results. Do as much charity and service as possible; blessings will come your way."

Work on your relationships

Ketu is known to bring a sense of complete detachment. Hence it becomes important this year to focus on your existing relationships with your family, friends, and your significant others. Dr. Kotiya suggests, "Spend quality time with family and loved ones, communicate and be responsive to their needs, feelings, and emotions." This year will also expose fake relationships, claims the Delhi-based astrologer.

Avoid taking any shortcuts

While you should always trust the long process to achieve anything in life and avoid shortcuts, this year you must especially avoid shortcuts. "Don't be lured by quick money or quick solutions. There will be a lot of temptations but eventually, it will result in losses," urges Dr. Kotiya. Hard work and well-thought plans will bear fruit and give you long-lasting returns.