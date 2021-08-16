Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra posts first video after husband's arrest

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 05:15 pm

Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes her first virtual appearance after Raj Kundra's arrest

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in her first virtual appearance, ever since her husband got arrested, is seen talking about staying positive through pranayama, to battle tough times. The video was for a COVID-19 fundraiser. To note, the businessman was nabbed for being the "key conspirator" in a pornographic racket. The actress has maintained dignified silence since then, except for posting a statement earlier this month.

Quotes

Kundra explains why 'pranayama has become integral to remain positive'

In the video, Kundra is seen performing a breathing yoga exercise called pranayama. While doing it, she explains how this process can protect one's system and increase immunity. "It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times. To control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing," she further says.

Information

Several Bollywood celebrities are also part of this cause

Titled We For India, the proceeds from this event will "go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by GiveIndia." Several Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza are also a part of it. Kundra uploaded the video on her Instagram Story on Independence Day. It's unclear whether it was shot now or before her husband was nabbed.

Post

A while back, she had shared her statement on Instagram

Along with the video, the Hungama 2 actress also wished her fans a "very Happy Independence Day". Earlier, Kundra had shared a statement on Instagram where she opened up on the ongoing case. Talking about how "past few days have been challenging," she said that several "rumors and accusations" were doing the rounds and refused to comment on the matter as it is sub-judice.

Instagram Post

Take a look at her statement here

Instagram post A post shared by theshilpashetty on August 16, 2021 at 3:28 pm IST

Different Case

Kundra, mother Sunanda were recently named in alleged fraud case

Amid her husband's case, the 46-year-old actress found herself embroiled in an alleged fraud investigation. According to reports, two FIRs were recently filed against Kundra and her mother Sunanda in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), claiming the duo allegedly took crores to open a branch of their company Iosis Wellness Centre, but didn't fulfill that promise. Sunanda is listed as the director of the Kundra-run company.