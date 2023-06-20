Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee comments on Indian award shows ignoring 'Gali Guleiyan'

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 20, 2023 | 05:57 pm 2 min read

Manoj Bajpayee discusses his disappointment with 'Gali Guleiyan's reception in India

Manoj Bajpayee, who is basking in the success of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, made some shocking revelations in a recent talk show. Bajpayee opened up about his 2017 film Gali Guleiyan. It had received acclaim internationally, but, according to the actor, the venture was completely ignored in India. He also discussed his remuneration and the public perception of him in the same interview.

'There was no nomination...'

In a candid conversation with Unfiltered by Samdish, Bajpayee recalled how his acclaimed film Gali Guleiyan didn't get appreciation from Bollywood. He admittedly said, "There was no nomination, I only got international awards. Here, in Bollywood, people do not care." Notably, the movie was officially selected in over 20 film festivals worldwide. It also premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017.

What was 'Gali Guleiyan' all about?

Gali Guleiyan was directed and produced by Dipesh Jain. It revolves around a reclusive shopkeeper Khuddoos (Bajpayee) who's left rambling in a maze-like setup in search of a missing child. Despite its release in India in 2018, the film struggled in finding a platform for online streaming. However, it was finally released on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. It also stars Ranvir Shorey.

Bajpayee refuted rumors about him drinking before performing scenes

Separately, Bajpayee refuted rumors about him drinking vodka shots before filming scenes. He stated, "Once I was shooting, a junior girl asked me, 'Sir what is it that you drink?' I told her that I take homeopathy medicine. She then told me, 'In our gang of actors, there is a myth that you do vodka shots before performing any scene!'"

Bajpayee revealed he doesn't get 'Salman-type fees'

During the interview when the host asked about Bajpayee's bank balance, he said that it's not possible to be wealthy by doing films like Bhonsle. When asked if he gets a "Salman Khan-type fee" for The Family Man, he dismissed it by stating, "OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers. They will pay big stars. I didn't get that kind of money."

