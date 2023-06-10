Entertainment

Times Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 10, 2023

Kangana Ranuat, on many occasions, has taken direct and indirect digs at Ranbir Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut is known for her sharp tongue when it comes to expressing her opinions. She has made headlines for her statements many times in the past. She has also slammed several fraternity members, including Ranbir Kapoor. In this listicle, let's take a look at all the times the Dhakad actor attacked Kapoor with her sharp words.

Ranaut calls Kapoor 'skinny white rat'

Recently, reports claimed that Kapoor would be cast as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwar's adaptation of Ramayana, co-starring Alia Bhatt as Sita. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranaut shared her two cents on it, indirectly taking a jibe at Kapoor by calling him "a skinny white rat". She suggested that Yash, who would reportedly play Ravana, should be cast as Ram instead of Kapoor.

Slamming him for not commenting on politics

In 2019, Ranaut called Kapoor's behavior "irresponsible" for not commenting on politics. "There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that 'We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?'" she said, while answering that she won't join politics but will comment on it.

Her cryptic 'casanova' post

In February, Ranaut took to social media to write about allegedly being spied on by a Bollywood couple. Without taking names, she called the husband a "casanova." Reddit users decoded the couple to be Kapoor and his actor-wife Bhatt after Ranaut shared details such as the wife wearing a similar design for her wedding attire that Ranaut wore for her brother's wedding reception.

When she called him 'serial skirt chaser'

Back in 2020, when Ranaut was active on Twitter, she once posted against Kapoor. When a Twitter user wrote about how Kapoor bagged Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, despite delivering flops, Ranaut put out a tweet calling him "a serial skirt chaser". She also attacked Deepika Padukone in the same tweet by saying she "is a self-proclaimed mental illness patient."

