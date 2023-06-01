Entertainment

Amid WGA strike, survey highlights several issues plaguing Indian writers

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is protesting on various issues, including pay parity, for around a month. Recently, talent agency Tulsea and Ormax Media surveyed Indian writers which revealed that the current state of writers in India is not that great either. It affects them in several areas. This report titled The Right Draft: 2023 was accessed via Deadline.

The number game: Writers' survey in India

As per the report, 63% of the surveyed writers expressed that they are not paid fairly, whereas 47% of writers are affected by the timeliness of payments. In the survey, 53% of writers are not satisfied with the credit they receive for their work. The only saving grace is that 65% of the writers feel that the pay levels have improved in recent years.

More details of the survey

Interestingly, 91% of writers believe that a hybrid-incentive model will work better for them. Tulsea's Radhika Gopal stated, "Some results matched our expectations, some startled us." The survey was conducted with 217 film and series writers from Bollywood and South Indian film industries. The demographic of the survey was 70% male and 30% female. Around 44% of writers hailed from the 31-40 age group.