Entertainment

Adah Sharma to Beyonce, celebrities whose numbers were leaked online

Adah Sharma to Beyonce, celebrities whose numbers were leaked online

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 25, 2023, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma's old mobile number has reportedly been leaked by a social media user (Picture Credit: Instagram/@adahsharma. @beyonce)

On more than one occasion, celebrities had to pay the price for being in the limelight after their personal information was leaked online. In many cases, the social media handles of prominent personalities have also been hacked, putting their personal details at high risk. We take a look at celebrities across the world whose mobile numbers made their way to social media.

Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story actor Adah Sharma has reportedly been facing harassment after her old mobile number was leaked online recently by an Instagram user. According to an ETimes report, the user had also threatened to leak the actor's new mobile number. Sharma's recent release has been scoring big at the box office but has also been in the midst of multiple controversies.

Beyonce

One of the first celebrities whose personal information including phone number, address, and credit card reports were leaked online, was Beyonce. The incident took place nearly a decade ago, highlighting how unsafe social media can be. Apart from Beyonce, similar details of Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, and Kim Kardashian, among others, were also leaked by a notorious website.

Aiman Khan

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan's number was also shared on social media by fellow actor Feroze Khan. Feroze, who was in the news for domestic violence allegations, had shared an image of a legal notice he sent to many actors, including Aiman. The image showed the actor's number after which she received "hundreds of calls and messages." She alleged mental harassment and received multiple threats.

Kylie Jenner

It was no hacker, no obsessed fan, or any troll but Kylie Jenner's brother who mistakenly leaked her number on social media. Rob Kardashian thrice leaked her half-sister's phone number. The last time he did so was in 2016 via a tweet. Ironically, Blac Chyna posted Kardashian's number on Twitter the same year, to make him "stop texting other women."

Flo Rida

As surprising as it may sound, American rapper Flo Rida himself revealed his phone number during an interview with CNN in 2009. In the interview, he said that he did so to reach out to his fans. "If they can go out and buy my albums, I can at least make the sacrifice to holler at the few people who call," he said.