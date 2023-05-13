Entertainment

All about Johnny Depp's upcoming directorial biopic titled 'Modi'

All about Johnny Depp's upcoming directorial biopic titled 'Modi'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 13, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Johnny Depp is returning as a director after 25 years

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is set to return as a director after more than two decades. He will helm a biopic on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, fondly known as Modi among his friends. The upcoming title will be co-produced by Depp, Al Pacino, and Barry Navidi. Here is everything to know about Modi, which will see Depp as a director after over 25 years.

Why does this story matter?

The biopic, titled Modi, will be based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre, which was written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

The play is set over the 48 hours that saw him try to end his career. He tries to flee from the city and is chased by the police. What follows is how his life changed after that.

Biopic to be introduced at Cannes

As per reports, Depp's upcoming project will be introduced at the Cannes Film Festival for the buyers. As for the cast, reports suggest that actor Riccardo Scamarcio will be seen playing the role of Modigliani, while Pierre Niney has been cast as French artist Maurice Utrillo. Pacino will play art collector Gangnat. The production will begin in Budapest later this year.

Navidi on working with Depp

Navidi has worked with Pacino in Salone and The Merchant of Venice. As he joined Modi as a producer, he called it a film that was close to Pacino's heart. He also called the movie "a slice of Modi's life and not a bio." Speaking further, Navidi reportedly said that it had been his dream to work again with Depp.

Depp's upcoming projects

Notably, Depp is also producing the upcoming Modigliani biopic under his European production house IN.2 Films. Though his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard made the headlines, he has continued to remain optimistic about his career. He will also be seen in the periodical love story Jeanne du Barry, in which he will play King Louis XV. The film is directed by Maïwenn.