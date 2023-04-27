Entertainment

Everything to know about 'A Haunting In Venice'

Author Agatha Christie's novels have often been made into films. Films such as Knives Out, El Royale, and Bad Times have captivated the audience with their twisted plots. After Death on the Nile, the makers are ready for another film, A Haunting in Venice, which is ready for theatrical release later this year. Here's everything to know about the upcoming movie.

Kenneth Branagh will return as detective Hercule Poirot

For the unversed, A Hunting In Venice is based on Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The upcoming title is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also be playing the lead character of detective Hercule Poirot. It is for the third time that Branagh is returning as detective Poirot after Murder On the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

Teaser was unveiled at CinemaCon 2023

The chilling poster and trailer of A Hunting in Venice were released for the attendees at the CinemaCon 2023, held in Las Vegas. Along with the teaser release, Branagh also announced at the event that the music for the upcoming unsettling thriller will be composed by Oscar-winner Hildur Gudnadottir, who hails from Iceland. Gudnadottir is known for films such as Joker, Chernobyl, and others.

When is the film releasing in the theaters?

The makers have decided to release it around the spooky season of Halloween on September 15. It has been filmed in Italy, Venice, and at a studio in London. Given its release around the Halloween season, the film may face competition from other films such as The Nun 2 and a new Exorcist movie, which are also expected to release around the same time.

Meet the team of 'A Hunting in Venice'

Apart from Branagh, it will feature Tina Fey, Jaime Dornan, Jude Hill, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Reilly, Ali Khan, and many others. For the filmmaking, most of the team of the previous two films have returned with Michael Green as the screenwriter, and Mark Gordon, Judy Hoffman, Ridley Scott, Simon Kingberg, and James Prichard as producers. Lousie Killin will be joining as the executive producer.