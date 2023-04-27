Entertainment

OTT: 'Fauda's Indian adaptation SonyLIV's 'Tanaav' renewed for another season

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 05:19 pm 1 min read

SonyLIV's 'Tanaav' renewed for another season

The television series Fauda has a cult-like following. India's Applause Entertainment adapted it in association with the OTT platform SonyLIV and it is titled Tanaav. In an exiting recent development, the series has been renewed for another season, per reports. This will be a huge boost to the OTT platform which has a subscriber base of 24M paid subscribers.

More about 'Tanaav'

Tanaav is a Hindi-language action thriller that is being helmed by the adept Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, whereas it is bankrolled by Sameer Nair. The cast includes Manav Vij, Sukhmani Sasana, Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Rajesh Jais, and Ekta Kaul, among others. The screenplay is penned by Mishra and Ishan Trivedi. Deepak Segal and Siddharth Khaitan serve as executive producers.

