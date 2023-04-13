Entertainment

Alaya F's 'U-Turn' trailer promises fast-paced supernatural suspense

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 13, 2023, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Alaya F's 'U-Turn' will premiere on ZEE5 on April 28

The trailer of Alaya F's upcoming thriller U-Turn is out! Directed by debutant director Arif Khan, the movie is backed by Cult Movies, a new branch of Balaji Telefilms, the production house owned by Ektaa Kapoor. U-Turn will be a direct-to-digital release and will premiere on ZEE5 on April 28. It's Alaya's second release of 2023 after Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.

Why does this story matter?

Alaya might only be three films old in showbiz (Jawaani Jaaneman, Freddy, and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat), but she is already being pegged as a rising star, and recently, Priyanka Chopra also called her "the next Bollywood superstar."

Her femme fatale avatar in Freddy was also appreciated critically, and now with U-Turn, Alaya has another chance to demonstrate her acting chops.

The trailer is a cocktail of supernatural elements and suspense

The trailer focuses on a young journalist Radhika Bakshi, who is dedicatedly working on a story of a deadly flyover where people don't adhere to traffic safety rules and cause accidents. The film also promises a fair share of spook, and in one of the scenes, we see Alaya standing amidst multiple ghosts! Rajesh Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadda co-star in U-Turn.

Watch the full trailer here

'U-Turn' is the remake of a popular Kannada movie

U-Turn is the remake of a Kannada film of the same name, directed, written, and produced by Pawan Kumar. It revolved around a young journalist, played by Shraddha Srinath (Jersey) who investigates mysterious deaths of motorists breaking traffic rules on a particular flyover. A hit, the movie spawned multiple remakes across languages. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Alaya has a self-assured yet vulnerable quality: Kapoor

While speaking to Mid-Day earlier, Kapoor expressed her excitement and said, "There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to [Alaya] that can connect with audiences." Further elaborating upon the project, she added, "U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists and turns galore, and provides edge-of-the-seat excitement." Hindi audiences tend to usually disregard remakes, so it remains to be seen what happens with U-Turn.