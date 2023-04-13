Alaya F's 'U-Turn' trailer promises fast-paced supernatural suspense
The trailer of Alaya F's upcoming thriller U-Turn is out! Directed by debutant director Arif Khan, the movie is backed by Cult Movies, a new branch of Balaji Telefilms, the production house owned by Ektaa Kapoor. U-Turn will be a direct-to-digital release and will premiere on ZEE5 on April 28. It's Alaya's second release of 2023 after Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat.
Why does this story matter?
- Alaya might only be three films old in showbiz (Jawaani Jaaneman, Freddy, and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat), but she is already being pegged as a rising star, and recently, Priyanka Chopra also called her "the next Bollywood superstar."
- Her femme fatale avatar in Freddy was also appreciated critically, and now with U-Turn, Alaya has another chance to demonstrate her acting chops.
The trailer is a cocktail of supernatural elements and suspense
The trailer focuses on a young journalist Radhika Bakshi, who is dedicatedly working on a story of a deadly flyover where people don't adhere to traffic safety rules and cause accidents. The film also promises a fair share of spook, and in one of the scenes, we see Alaya standing amidst multiple ghosts! Rajesh Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadda co-star in U-Turn.
'U-Turn' is the remake of a popular Kannada movie
U-Turn is the remake of a Kannada film of the same name, directed, written, and produced by Pawan Kumar. It revolved around a young journalist, played by Shraddha Srinath (Jersey) who investigates mysterious deaths of motorists breaking traffic rules on a particular flyover. A hit, the movie spawned multiple remakes across languages. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Alaya has a self-assured yet vulnerable quality: Kapoor
While speaking to Mid-Day earlier, Kapoor expressed her excitement and said, "There's a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to [Alaya] that can connect with audiences." Further elaborating upon the project, she added, "U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists and turns galore, and provides edge-of-the-seat excitement." Hindi audiences tend to usually disregard remakes, so it remains to be seen what happens with U-Turn.