Everything about upcoming Hollywood film 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Apr 28, 2023

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' will be released on June 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the seventh film in the acclaimed sci-fi/action Transformers franchise. The upcoming Hollywood film is slated to hit theaters on June 9, 2023, and has been directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). Distribution company Paramount Pictures has confirmed that the film will be the "first in a planned trilogy." Here's everything about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Here's what we know of the plot

There isn't much clarity over the plot of the film as of yet, but it's confirmed that the film will introduce three new robot tribes—Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. What makes them dangerous is that they are capable of turning into robotic animals. To note, the storyline is inspired by the Transformers: Beast Wars franchise and Bumblebee (2018), so they will possibly be interconnected.

What did the recent trailer show?

The recently released trailer focuses on a consequential conversation between Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal and the latter warns the former, "For centuries, our kind has stayed hidden on Earth. But darkness has found us again. Prime, this is about the fate of all living things. Unicorn is coming." Later, Unicorn is described as, "He eats planets. He is way bigger than a planet."

These actors will star and lend their voices to movie

Anthony Ramos will be seen as Noah Diaz, an ex-military electronics expert who lives with his family in Brooklyn. Dominique Fishback, Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe will star, too. Actors such as Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez, Liza Koshy, and David Sobolov, among others, will be lending their voices to different animated characters.

Meet the team behind the camera

The screenplay of the movie has been written by Joby Harold, Josh Peters, Darnell Metayer, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. The music is by Jongnic Bontemps (We Are: The Brooklyn Saints) while the cinematography has been handled by Enrique Chediak (Rio, I Love You). Stuart Levy (Allegiant), Brett M Reed (Clouds), and William Goldenberg (6 Underground) have taken care of the editing.