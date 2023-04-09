Entertainment

First-look poster of Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' to release this week

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 09, 2023, 03:33 pm 2 min read

Mohanalal is currently busy with his next film titled 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

On the occasion of Easter on Sunday, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal shared an exciting update with his fans, revealing that the first-look poster of his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban will be out on Friday (April 14). Besides sharing this information, he also dropped an intriguing introductory poster from the period drama film on social media. Lijo Jose Pellissery has directed this hugely anticipated venture.

Why does this story matter?

Malayalam cinema's reigning superstar Mohanlal is known for films like the original Drishyam franchise, Dasharatham, and Aaraam Thampuran. Even at 62, he has his hands full with work!

Additionally, Pellissery has proved his mettle through Jallikattu, Angamaly Diaries, Churuli, and the recently released Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

With such a stellar track record of the duo, hopes are naturally high for Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Poster doesn't give anything away, raises intrigue

In his announcement tweet on Easter, Mohanal wrote, "On this day of hope, faith, and redemption, here's an important update - The First-Look poster of Malaikottai Vaaliban is reaching you on April 14th! Stay tuned in!" The accompanying poster features huge footprints in a large field set against gigantic mountains. The fascinating poster has certainly increased the audience's expectations for the upcoming film!

Sonalee Kulkarni will also be seen in film

Marathi-Hindi actor Sonalee Kulkarni will also reportedly play an important role in the drama. She earlier said, "I have been a fan of Lijo's films...admire Mohanlal sir, so I couldn't have asked for more. Today the boundaries between different industries are blurring...we are all identifying as the Indian film industry. It was amazing to see Mohanlal sir doing high-octane action sequences by himself."

Which other movies is Mohanlal busy with?

Mohanlal has a huge lineup of interesting films in the pipeline. One of them is Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph. It stars Trisha Krishan as the leading lady, while Adil Hussain and Anjali Nair, among others, will be seen in supporting roles. Another is the horror-thriller fantasy film Barroz, which will mark Mohanlal's directorial debut. It also reportedly stars Unni Mukundan and Padmavati Rao.