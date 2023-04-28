Entertainment

Box office: Jeet's 'Chengiz' holds the ground quite strong

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023

'Chengiz' box office collections

Superstar Jeet of Bengali cinema is breaking ground with his recent release Chengiz. The film became the first Bengali film to release simultaneously in Hindi all over India. The film is raking in a decent amount of money at the box office. Surprisingly, the film has maintained a similar pace in its weekday collections, which is a sign that it has gained momentum.

Looking forward to a rise during weekends

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Ganguly directorial earned Rs. 31 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 3.2 crore. The film will earn more on the weekend. The cast includes Susmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy, and Shataf Figar, among others. The story is penned by Neeraj Pandey. The gangster drama as a whole has been a new attempt in Bengali cinema.

