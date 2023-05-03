Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Don't understand politics,' Adah Sharma on 'The Kerala Story'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 03, 2023, 05:13 pm 3 min read

'The Kerala Story' actor Adah Sharma spoke about the film and the multiple controversies surrounding it

The Kerala Story (TKS) is in the midst of multiple controversies. From petitions challenging its release to complaints, it's facing severe backlash. Lead actor Adah Sharma spoke to NewsBytes about TKS. "There's so much material and videos of even parents of victims available on public domain (online) for everyone to see," she said, on if she met a real victim, in an exclusive conversation.

What made you say yes to this film?

I can't imagine being in a place where I'm not allowed to talk to my mother. Imagine leaving your home and going to a place where they tell you having a cell phone is against the law and you can't talk to your mother. Imagine being drugged, brainwashed, and raped. I had to tell this story even if it happened to just one girl.

Is there a message in 'The Kerala Story'?

Yes. Just because something is happening to someone else who isn't your own, you can't deny that it is happening. Even with COVID-19, we were discussing the cases and deaths. But when it was your family member who had COVID-19, at that time, numbers didn't matter, because his/her life was at stake. Our film is asking people to be more sensitive.

Congress claimed TKS will impact Kerala's international image. Your views?

I don't understand politics. When people ask me on whose side am I, I tell them that I am on the side of the truth. I am against evil. And I am also against those people raping, drugging women, and hiding the truth. This (the issue highlighted in the film The Kerala Story) is an international issue as well.

Did you take any diction classes for playing Shalini/Fatima?

I am a Malayali; my grandmother is from Kerala. I speak Malayalam at home but I've been born and brought up in Mumbai so Hindi and English were predominantly used in school. I also studied Marathi. My father was in the Navy. He is from Madurai, Chennai. He used to say if anyone asks where you are from, say you are a proud Indian.

Were there any emotional/physical challenges you encountered while filming?

Yes. But if I give away anything now I will be giving out the story of the film. When you see The Kerala Story, you will see those challenging scenes. They were really tough to shoot but I had a great director (Sudipto Sen), and my co-actors who were very kind throughout the process of shooting the movie.

On political backlash faced by 'The Kashmir Files' and 'TKS'

The Kashmir Files witnessed political backlash too. Asked if films and politics should be kept separate, Sharma said, "We silently released the trailer; we haven't done anything to make it political. TKS isn't even about politics; it's about the lives of girls. But we live in a democratic country where there's freedom of thought and speech. So, if others do, then can't stop someone."